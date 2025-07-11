Will not blame anybody: Devgn on Diljit Dosanjh controversy

16:07





The Punjabi film courted a huge controversy last month after Dosanjh shared the trailer of "Sardaar Ji 3", which made its debut in overseas territories on June 27 and skipped release in India.





Many social media users have called for a ban on Dosanjh, while politicians and trade unions like the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE) have criticised the Punjabi actor-musician for collaborating with Aamir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.





"I don't know where the trolling comes from (or) what is right and what is wrong. I'm not in his shoes to comment on that. He would've had his problems, and people are thinking from their point of view.





"So, when you've two different points of view, then you can sit and solve it out together. I'll not blame anybody or say that, this is right or wrong; they need a conversation," Devgn told reporters at the trailer launch press conference of Son of Sardaar 2. -- PTI

