Rajiv Shukla, Tiruchi Siva elected Constitution Club office-bearers

Fri, 11 July 2025
18:10
Rajiv Shukla
Rajya Sabha MPs Tiruchi Siva and Rajiv Shukla were unanimously elected as secretary (culture) and secretary (sports), while Telangana's A P Jithender Reddy was elected as treasurer of the Constitution Club of India on Friday. 

A two-time member of Parliament from the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Reddy currently serves as the special representative of the Telangana government in New Delhi and also advises the state government on sports affairs. 

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and Rajiv Pratap Rudy are contesting for the post of secretary (administration). 

A total of 14 candidates are in the fray for 11 executive committee posts.

