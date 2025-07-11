HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Andaman Command, CGI rescue 2 foreigners from mid-sea

Fri, 11 July 2025
20:32
File image
The Andaman and Nicobar Command along with Indian Coast Guard rescued two foreign nationals from a US-registered sailing yacht which was adrift in extremely rough sea conditions due to engine and sail failure near the Great Nicobar Island, an official said on Friday. 

The two rescued foreign nationals are a 65-year-old US citizen and a 70-year-old Turkish national, the official said. 

On July 9, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre at Port Blair received a distress message from the US Consulate General, Chennai, regarding the sailing yacht 'Sea Angel', stranded approximately 50 nautical miles south of Indira Point at Great Nicobar, following an engine breakdown. 

The yacht had departed Sabang Island, Indonesia, en route to Sri Lanka but encountered extremely rough sea conditions on July 9 late night, the official said. 

"Severe weather and high wind speeds tore away the yacht's mainsail, causing sail ropes to get entangled with the propellers. This resulted in complete engine failure and left the yacht to drift in perilous conditions," he said. 

The Andaman and Nicobar Command coordinated the search and rescue mission and immediately tasked the Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajveer, stationed at Campbell Bay, for the rescue operation. 

Despite adverse sea conditions and fading light, the crew of ICGS Rajveer undertook a daring and high-risk operation to rescue the distressed mariners just before dusk. -- PTI

