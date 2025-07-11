22 Naxalites with collective bounty of Rs 37.5 lakh surrender

16:32

Chhattisgarh CM congratulates security forces. File pic





The cadres belonging to Kutul, Nelnar and Indravati area committees under the Maad division of Maoists, turned themselves in before senior police, Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials said in Narayanpur.





The surrendered Naxalites told the police that they were disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology and growing internal differences within the banned outfit, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria said.





They were also influenced by the development work being carried out in the Maad area in the district, including rapid construction of roads, and wanted to lead a normal life, he said. Of the Naxalites who gave up arms, Manku Kunjam (33), a divisional committee member, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh, while three area committee members, identified as Hidme Kunjam (28), Punna Lal alias Boti (26) and Saniram Korram (25), carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, the official said. Eleven cadres had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each, while seven others had Rs 50,000 each, he said.





Narayanpur police, its District Reserve Guard, ITBP and BSF have played a key role in their surrender. The development has caused a huge blow to the top Maoist cadres.





The dream of Naxal-free Maad is taking shape, Guria said. All the surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and would be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he said. With this surrender, 132 Naxalites have quit violence in the district so far this year. -- PTI

