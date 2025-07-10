HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dabur Bets On Wellness Biz For Double-Digit Growth

Thu, 10 July 2025
Dabur India is bullish on achieving sustainable double-digit growth by FY27-28, stated the annual report released on Wednesday.To spur demand and aid growth in the new financial year, the company has identified seven strategic pillars. 

These are set to help the company achieve a sustainable double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in both top line and bottom line by FY28.As part of this strategy, the maker of Real fruit juices and Hajmola candy will deepen investments in its core power brands -- Dabur Red, Real, Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Hajmola, Dabur Amla, Odonil, and Vatika. They account for over 70 per cent of the firm's portfolio.

The company is also doubling down on its health and wellness category, where it will expand the Hajmola and Pudin Hara franchise beyond digestives. It would scale up health juice offerings to capture share in functional beverages, and accelerate new launches like Shilajit, 'which tap into the rising demand for vitality, immunity, and endurance,' the report stated.

"Additionally, we are developing low-sugar and zero-sugar variants to cater to consumers who are conscious of their sugar intake. We already have a wide range of healthy juices under Real Activ with zero added sugar and coconut water, which is a low-cal beverage with less than 20 kcal,' the report further stated.

In FY25, the company's net profit dropped 4 per cent to Rs 1,767.6 crore while its net sales rose 1.2 per cent to Rs 12,536 crore.  The company's portfolio currently includes three Rs 1,000 crore brands -- Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Toothpaste, and Real -- alongside three Rs 500 crore brands and 16 brands in the Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore range.

-- Akshara Srivastava, Business Standard

LIVE! Mandated under Constitution: SC on revision of electoral rolls
Big celebs among 29 booked for 'endorsing' betting apps
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case to look into the role of more than two dozen celebrities, including actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, apart from some social media influencers and...

Scared Delhiites leave homes as 4.4-quake sends tremors
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana, causing tremors across the Delhi-NCR region. The earthquake's epicenter was located 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi.

SC steps in for Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen
Nimisha Priya, 38, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

What Does Keeladi Tell Us About Our Civilisation?
'Archaeological sites like Keeladi, having remained buried for 2,500 years, have come out and speak now.'

