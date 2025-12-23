HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
After visa suspension, Bangladesh summons India envoy

Tue, 23 December 2025
12:09
Bangladesh on Tuesday expressed grave concern over attacks on its diplomatic missions in India, summoning the Indian high commissioner to protest incidents in New Delhi and Siliguri, according to Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement.
 
"Bangladesh condemns such acts of premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance", it added.
 
 The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry condemned the violence, citing threats to diplomatic personnel and establishments, and urged India to ensure their safety and security.
 
 "The Government of Bangladesh called upon the Government of India to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents, to take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts and to ensure safety and security of Bangladesh's diplomatic missions and related facilities in India", the statement said.
 
 The incidents include vandalism at the Bangladesh visa centre in Siliguri on December 22 and a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 20.
 
 "The Government of Bangladesh expects the Government of India to immediately take appropriate steps in accordance with its international and diplomatic obligations to safeguard the dignity and security of diplomatic personnel and establishments", it said.
 
 Bangladesh has suspended visa operations in Delhi and Siliguri, citing security concerns, a foreign ministry official told ANI.
 
 "In Delhi, an incident occurred in which a group of people surrounded the Bangladesh High Commission. After this event, Bangladesh expressed concerns over security. As a result, no visas are currently being issued from the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi," the official said.
 
 "In Siliguri, although Bangladesh does not have an official mission, visa processing was carried out through a private agency, VFS. However, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad reportedly vandalised the VFS office and issued threats. In response, the Bangladesh government has also suspended visa operations in Siliguri," he alleged.
 
 India has dismissed allegations of inadequate security, stating the New Delhi protest was brief and posed no threat. The row stems from the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, sparking international concern over minority safety. -- ANI

