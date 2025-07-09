HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vadodara bridge collapse: Toll rises to nine

Wed, 09 July 2025
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi
Vadodara (Gujarat) bridge collapse: Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi says, "Nine bodies have been recovered and 6 people have been rescued. CM sent a high committee to the spot in the morning itself and he has sought a report at the earliest. We are taking this very seriously, the CM has directed a team of Roads and Buildings Department and other teams to go there and take concrete measures." 

However, medical officer Rahul Singh put the toll at 10. "A total of 5 patients came here and they have been referred. So far, we have received 10 bodies here."

Five vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river after a slab of the Gambhira bridge, located on the river which connects central Gujarat and Saurashtra regions of the state, collapsed, Superintendent of Police (Vadodara rural), Rohan Anand told PTI.

Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel said the bridge was constructed in 1985, and its maintenance was carried out periodically as and when required.

"The exact reason behind the incident will be probed," he said. 

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed technical experts to reach the site and conduct a probe into the reason for the collapse, he said. Visuals showed the entire slab of the bridge between two piers having collapsed.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 am and the vehicles that fell into the river included two trucks and two vans, inspector Charan earlier said.

