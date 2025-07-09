Vadodara bridge collapse: Toll goes up to 10

17:27





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased in the Vadodara bridge collapse. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. PM Modi paid condolences to the families of the deceased.

The death toll in the collapse of a bridge over the Mahisagar river in Vadodara district goes up to ten. Visuals from the site showed rescue teams attempting to retrieve a truck that had fallen into the Mahisagar river following the bridge collapse.