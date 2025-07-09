HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vadodara bridge collapse: Toll goes up to 10

Wed, 09 July 2025
17:27
The death toll in the collapse of a bridge over the Mahisagar river in Vadodara district goes up to ten. Visuals from the site showed rescue teams attempting to retrieve a truck that had fallen into the Mahisagar river following the bridge collapse. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased in the Vadodara bridge collapse. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. PM Modi paid condolences to the families of the deceased.

2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu, Rajasthan. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

LIVE! Vadodara bridge collapse: Toll goes up to 10

India-origin Sabih Khan appointed new COO of Apple

Apple Inc has named India-origin Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a key move in its long-planned leadership transition.Khan, 58, who has been with Apple for 30 years and is currently the senior vice president...

Tahawwur Rana's judicial custody extended till Aug 13

A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, until August 13. The order was passed after Rana was produced via video conference. Rana is associated with David Coleman...

Fadnavis censures Sena MLA's assault on canteen staffer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the incident of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapping an employee of a canteen at the MLAs' hostel in Mumbai sends out a wrong message about all legislators that they indulge...

