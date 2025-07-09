Swami Parthasarathy to give Guru Purnima talk online

18:39





The one-hour event is meant to introduce one to the timeless wisdom of Vedanta.





The session will cover the following themes:

Meaning & purpose of yoga

The truth about meditation

Following the time-tested path to purposeful & peaceful living





Swami A Parthasarathy, known as the "Go-Getter's Guru', has dedicated over six decades to the study, research and dissemination of Vedanta. He has also authored 12 books, including three bestsellers, and is the founder of the Vedanta Academy (vedantaworld.org).





Those wishing to join his talk can register by clicking here

