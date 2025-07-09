HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Swami Parthasarathy to give Guru Purnima talk online

Wed, 09 July 2025
18:39
image
On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Swami A Parthasarathy will give an online talk on 'Three Yogas to Meditation' on July 10 at 7 pm IST. 

The one-hour event is meant to introduce one to the timeless wisdom of Vedanta. 

The session will cover the following themes:  
Meaning & purpose of yoga 
The truth about meditation 
Following the time-tested path to purposeful & peaceful living 

Swami A Parthasarathy, known as the "Go-Getter's Guru', has dedicated over six decades to the study, research and dissemination of Vedanta. He has also authored 12 books, including three bestsellers, and is the founder of the Vedanta Academy (vedantaworld.org). 

Those wishing to join his talk can register by clicking here.

