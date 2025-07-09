HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue will be resolved soon: Haryana CM Saini

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
23:38
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue will be resolved soon, asserting that the Punjab government has also sought a solution to the problem. 

Saini made the remarks after attending a high-level meeting here on the SYL issue convened by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil. 

The chief minister said a meaningful discussion took place in a cordial atmosphere in the meeting which was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. 

It was decided that the next meeting will take place on August 5, a state government release said. 

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chief Minister Saini said that the meaningful discussions were held in the meeting. 

He said the chief minister of Punjab also acknowledged that this issue should be resolved, as it has remained pending for far too long. 

Saini expressed confidence that a positive outcome will be achieved on this issue. 

He said that Punjab and Haryana are like brothers, and even today, they share a common space with mutual respect and harmony. 

He added that discussions in the next meeting are expected to lead to a better solution and yield positive results. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India spared in Trump's latest tariff letters
LIVE! India spared in Trump's latest tariff letters

Musk's Starlink gets nod to offer satellite internet in India
Musk's Starlink gets nod to offer satellite internet in India

India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a license to Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country. The authorization is valid for five years and subject to regulatory provisions and clearances.

Air India plane crash preliminary report in 2 days: AAIB
Air India plane crash preliminary report in 2 days: AAIB

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release its preliminary report this week on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the deaths of at least 260 people. The investigation is ongoing, with...

Vadodara bridge collapse: Woman loses husband, children
Vadodara bridge collapse: Woman loses husband, children

A woman's desperate pleas for help went unanswered as her husband and two children drowned after a bridge collapsed in Gujarat, India, claiming 10 lives.

One Step Closer To Gaganyaan...
One Step Closer To Gaganyaan...

With these successful tests, ISRO has moved a step closer to India's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD