Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue will be resolved soon: Haryana CM Saini

23:38

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini





Saini made the remarks after attending a high-level meeting here on the SYL issue convened by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil.





The chief minister said a meaningful discussion took place in a cordial atmosphere in the meeting which was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.





It was decided that the next meeting will take place on August 5, a state government release said.





Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chief Minister Saini said that the meaningful discussions were held in the meeting.





He said the chief minister of Punjab also acknowledged that this issue should be resolved, as it has remained pending for far too long.





Saini expressed confidence that a positive outcome will be achieved on this issue.





He said that Punjab and Haryana are like brothers, and even today, they share a common space with mutual respect and harmony.





He added that discussions in the next meeting are expected to lead to a better solution and yield positive results. -- PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue will be resolved soon, asserting that the Punjab government has also sought a solution to the problem.