Space regulator nod for Elon Musk's Starlink in India

Wed, 09 July 2025
19:17
India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a licence to Elon Musk-run Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country. 

The Indian National Space Authorisation and Promotion Centre has granted authorisation to Starlink Satellite Communications to enable the provisioning of Starlink Gen1 Constellation capacity over India, the space sector regulator said on its website. 

The authorisation is valid for a five-year period. 

Starlink had been eyeing the Indian market since 2022 for launching commercial operations. -- PTI

