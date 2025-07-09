HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee ends flat against US dollar

Wed, 09 July 2025
21:23
The rupee closed flat at 85.73 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a sluggish trend in the domestic equity market amid persistent foreign capital outflows. 

A firm US dollar in overseas markets and crude oil staying near $70 per barrel also impacted sentiments, forex dealers said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 85.84 against the US dollar, and traded in a range of 85.93 and 85.65 during the day. 

The local unit finally closed unchanged at 85.73. 

On Tuesday, the rupee rose by 21 paise to 85.73 against the US dollar. -- PTI

