Rat, rope, lizard, stale food: Sena MLA on slap drama

Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana stated his repeated pleas to the canteen staff to serve quality food fell to deaf ears.





"I have been coming to Akashwani canteen for 30 years and staying here for 5.5 years. I have repeatedly requested that they serve good food. Eggs 15 days old, non-veg 15-20 days old, vegetables 2-4 days old. Nearly 5,000-10,000 people eat here, and everyone has the same complaint. Someone has a lizard in their food, and someone has a rat or a rope," alleged an angry Sanjay Gaikwad.





He also recounted that he gave an order for food at 10 PM on Tuesday and complained to the staff about the quaity of the food. "I ordered food at 10 PM yesterday, and after having the first bite, I felt there was something wrong... After smelling it, I found it was stale food. I went down and asked the manager who made it. I made everyone smell the food, and all of them found it stale. I explained to them again that they should make clean and good food, eating poison-like food is a health hazard... If they do not still listen, then I have my own way of making them understand..."





He further alleged that rodents are roamning in the kitchen and action should be taken to address the problem. "Every year, the government receives thousands of complaints and I don't know why they are ignored, why is it not inquired? Rats and dirt are present in the kitchen... This should be checked, but no one seems to care... I request an action on the same so that people's health is not played with." -- ANI

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Wednesday issued a clarification after a purported video of former allegedly beating a "poor helpless" canteen worker went viral on social media.