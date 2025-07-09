HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Punjab cops foil major terror plot linked to Pak-based Rinda

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
20:34
File image
File image
The Punjab Police on Wednesday said they have foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda and recovered a cache of arms from a forest area in Gurdaspur. 

Preliminary investigation has found that the consignment was pushed into India by Pakistani agencies and Rinda as part of a premeditated plan to carry out attacks at multiple locations in Punjab aiming to disrupt public peace, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said. 

Acting swiftly on human intelligence, Anti-Gangster Task Force teams under the supervision of Additional DGP, AGTF, Promod Ban managed to trace the terrorist hardware consignment from a forest area in Gurdaspur, before it could reach to the operatives of Harwinder Rinda, said the DGP. 

He added that further investigations are on to identify the operatives, who supposed to retrieve the consignment. 

"In an intelligence-led operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF), Punjab successfully foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Harwinder Rinda, a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative based in #Pakistan and backed by Pakistan's ISI," Yadav posted on X. 

The DGP said acting swiftly on human intelligence, AGTF teams traced and recovered a large cache of terrorist hardware, including two AK-47 rifles with 16 live cartridges, two magazines, and two P-86 (high explosive) hand grenades from a forest area in Gurdaspur, before it could reach Harwinder Rinda's associates. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Punjab cops foil major terror plot linked to Pak-based Rinda
LIVE! Punjab cops foil major terror plot linked to Pak-based Rinda

Air India plane crash preliminary report in 2 days: AAIB
Air India plane crash preliminary report in 2 days: AAIB

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release its preliminary report this week on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the deaths of at least 260 people. The investigation is ongoing, with...

2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj
2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu, Rajasthan. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

Vadodara bridge collapses, vehicles fall in river; 10 killed
Vadodara bridge collapses, vehicles fall in river; 10 killed

Eight persons were killed and five others rescued after several vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of a portion of a four-decade-old bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, police said.

India-origin Sabih Khan appointed new COO of Apple
India-origin Sabih Khan appointed new COO of Apple

Apple Inc has named India-origin Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a key move in its long-planned leadership transition.Khan, 58, who has been with Apple for 30 years and is currently the senior vice president...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD