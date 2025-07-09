HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nope! UAE is NOT granting lifetime Golden Visas

Wed, 09 July 2025
11:42
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has denied the accuracy of rumours circulated by some local and international media outlets and websites regarding the United Arab Emirates granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities.

ICP clarified that the categories, conditions, and regulations of the Golden Visa are clearly defined in accordance with official laws, legislations, and ministerial decisions. Interested individuals can find the official information on the Authority's website or smart application. 

It emphasised that all Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through official government channels within the UAE, and that no internal or external consultancy entity is recognised as an authorised party in the application process. 

The Authority had recently observed news articles from a consultancy office based in another country, suggesting that lifetime Golden Visas could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions. 

These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE. It reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe and transparent environment for applicants, and to continuously enhancing its services exclusively through official digital platforms. -- ANI

