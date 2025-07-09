HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Modi leaves for home after concluding visit to Namibia

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
23:56
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for home after wrapping up his visit to Namibia, during which he addressed a joint session of the Namibian parliament. 

Namibia was the final stop of his five-nation visit. 

"A highly productive & successful 5-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia concludes," the ministry of external affairs said in a post on X. 

Modi has emplaned for New Delhi, it said. 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah that focused on imparting a new momentum to the bilateral ties. 

Following the talks between the two leaders, India and Namibia inked a Memorandum of Understanding on setting up an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and another pact on cooperation in the field of health and medicine. 

Namibia has also joined the India-backed CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and the Global Biofuels Alliance. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India spared as US slaps tariffs on 20 nations amid talks
India spared as US slaps tariffs on 20 nations amid talks

India has not been included in the list of countries issued tariff letters by the US, providing relief to Indian exporters as trade agreement negotiations continue. The US has issued tariff letters to about 20 countries so far.

LIVE! 2 die, 28 hospitalised after drinking toddy in Hyderabad
LIVE! 2 die, 28 hospitalised after drinking toddy in Hyderabad

RG Kar murder: Court rejects parents' scene visit plea
RG Kar murder: Court rejects parents' scene visit plea

A Kolkata court rejected a petition by the parents of the R G Kar Hospital rape-murder victim to allow their lawyer to visit the scene of the crime, citing a lack of legal basis and potential violation of established procedure.

2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj
2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu, Rajasthan. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

Musk's Starlink gets nod to offer satellite internet in India
Musk's Starlink gets nod to offer satellite internet in India

India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a license to Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country. The authorization is valid for five years and subject to regulatory provisions and clearances.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD