Modi leaves for home after concluding visit to Namibia

Namibia was the final stop of his five-nation visit.





"A highly productive & successful 5-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia concludes," the ministry of external affairs said in a post on X.





Modi has emplaned for New Delhi, it said.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah that focused on imparting a new momentum to the bilateral ties.





Following the talks between the two leaders, India and Namibia inked a Memorandum of Understanding on setting up an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and another pact on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.





Namibia has also joined the India-backed CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and the Global Biofuels Alliance. -- PTI

