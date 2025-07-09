HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Meet Apple's new COO: Sabih Khan

Wed, 09 July 2025
Apple Inc has named India-origin Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a key move in its long-planned leadership transition. Khan, 58, who has been with Apple for 30 years and is currently the senior vice president of operations, will succeed Jeff Williams later this month, the iPhone maker said in a statement.

Before joining Apple's procurement group in 1995, he worked as an applications development engineer and key account technical leader at GE Plastics. Born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Khan moved to Singapore during his school years before settling in the US. 

He holds dual bachelor's degrees in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University, and a master's in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). 

He has spent nearly three decades in key roles across the company. He rose through the ranks to become senior vice president of operations in 2019. Over the past six years, he has led Apple's global supply chain, overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfilment. He has also overseen Apple's supplier responsibility programmes that focus on worker protection, education, and environmental sustainability. -- PTI

