Makers of 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' agree to modify title

Wed, 09 July 2025
The makers of Janaki vs State of Kerala, starring Union Minister Suresh Gopi, informed the Kerala high court on Wednesday that they are willing to change the film's title to V Janaki or Janaki V, as suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification. 

The statement was made during a hearing on a plea filed by the producers challenging the CBFC's objection to the original title 'Janaki', which had delayed the film's clearance. 

The Censor Board had earlier refused to grant certification unless the title was changed, citing potential religious sensitivity, as 'Janaki' is also an alternative name for the Hindu goddess Sita. 

The filmmakers argued that the name referred to the film's lead character, a rape survivor named Janaki who fights a legal battle against the state. 

During the hearing on Wednesday, the CBFC informed the court that if the producers made the suggested changes--either renaming the film as V Janaki or Janaki V and muting the name in one of the courtroom scenes--clearance could be granted within three days of resubmission. 

The filmmakers, while expressing difficulty in rebranding the film so close to release, agreed to the changes after the board maintained its firm position on the title. 

Justice N Nagaresh adjourned the case to next Wednesday for further consideration. 

The film, directed by Pravin Narayanan and also starring Anupama Parameswaran, portrays a woman's legal struggle for justice after assault. -- PTI

