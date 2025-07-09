HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha polls were rigged, won't allow repeat in Bihar: Rahul

Wed, 09 July 2025
13:06
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were "rigged" to favour the BJP and claimed that the NDA government at the Centre wants to repeat it in the Bihar polls due later this year.

Addressing INDIA bloc workers during a protest march to the Election Commission's office in Patna against the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Gandhi said, "Maharashtra assembly elections were rigged to favour the BJP and the NDA. They want to repeat it in Bihar, which we will not allow." "The Election Commission must protect the Constitution... it is working on instructions from the BJP. These Election Commissioners have been nominated by the BJP. The special intensive revision of the electoral rolls is an attempt to steal an election. We will not allow the EC to steal the (voting) rights of the electorate, especially the youth," he said. 

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, who arrived in the state capital in the morning, was accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI general secretary D Raja and senior leaders of other opposition parties. 

Gandhi, along with the other leaders, were atop a vehicle during the protest march which started at Income Tax Golambar in Patna. Rail and road traffic were disrupted in parts of Bihar as workers of opposition parties hit the streets to enforce a statewide bandh called by the Mahagathbandhan. 

A large number of Opposition party leaders blocked the movement of road traffic on Patna's Mahatma Gandhi Setu by burning tyres. PTI

