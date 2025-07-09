HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kanwariyas thrash drunk driver who rammed into them

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
16:56
File pic
File pic
A drunk driver rammed his speeding car into a group of Kanwariyas on Tuesday night in Modinagar town, leaving three injured, following which the enraged pilgrims damaged his vehicle and assaulted him, police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm near Raj Choupala when a group of Kanwariyas, returning to Mewat in Rajasthan after collecting holy Ganga water from Haridwar, were hit by the car, the police said on Wednesday.

The collision resulted in injuries to pilgrims Harkesh, Om, and Anuj, and damage to their Kanwars (sacred structures carried by the devotees), a police official said. Infuriated by the accident, the pilgrims vandalised the car and assaulted the driver, later identified as Rajiv Sharma. 

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene, pacified the pilgrims and took the injured driver into custody. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment, and the vehicle was seized, the official said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Gyan Prakash Rai said a medical examination confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The pilgrims, however, did not file any complaint regarding the damaged Kanwars and proceeded on their journey, he added. PTI

TOP STORIES

2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj
2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu, Rajasthan. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

LIVE! Kanwariyas thrash drunk driver who rammed into them
LIVE! Kanwariyas thrash drunk driver who rammed into them

Vadodara bridge collapses, vehicles fall in river; 9 dead
Vadodara bridge collapses, vehicles fall in river; 9 dead

Eight persons were killed and five others rescued after several vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of a portion of a four-decade-old bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Tahawwur Rana's judicial custody extended till Aug 13
Tahawwur Rana's judicial custody extended till Aug 13

A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, until August 13. The order was passed after Rana was produced via video conference. Rana is associated with David Coleman...

Fadnavis censures Sena MLA's assault on canteen staffer
Fadnavis censures Sena MLA's assault on canteen staffer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the incident of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapping an employee of a canteen at the MLAs' hostel in Mumbai sends out a wrong message about all legislators that they indulge...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD