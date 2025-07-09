HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India spared in Trump's latest tariff letters

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
22:50
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump/File image
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump/File image
India, which is negotiating a trade pact with the US, has not figured in the list of countries that have been issued tariff letters by the Trump administration on Wednesday so far. 

The decision will provide relief to Indian exporters, as both countries are currently engaged in negotiations for a trade agreement. 

The US has issued tariff letters to about 20 countries so far. 

US President Donald Trump sent out tariff letters to six trading partners on Wednesday and pledged to announce import taxes on more countries later in the night. 

The Trump administration, on Monday, sent the first tranche of letters to 14 countries detailing the tariffs that the US will impose on products from those countries entering American markets from August 1. 

Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Lao, Serbia and Tunisia are among the countries that received letters signed by US President Donald Trump. 

On Wednesday, Libya, Iraq, Algeria (30 per cent), Moldova, Brunei (25 per cent), and the Philippines (20 per cent) have received tariff letters so far. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India spared in Trump's latest tariff letters
LIVE! India spared in Trump's latest tariff letters

Musk's Starlink gets nod to offer satellite internet in India
Musk's Starlink gets nod to offer satellite internet in India

India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a license to Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country. The authorization is valid for five years and subject to regulatory provisions and clearances.

Air India plane crash preliminary report in 2 days: AAIB
Air India plane crash preliminary report in 2 days: AAIB

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release its preliminary report this week on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the deaths of at least 260 people. The investigation is ongoing, with...

Vadodara bridge collapse: Woman loses husband, children
Vadodara bridge collapse: Woman loses husband, children

A woman's desperate pleas for help went unanswered as her husband and two children drowned after a bridge collapsed in Gujarat, India, claiming 10 lives.

One Step Closer To Gaganyaan...
One Step Closer To Gaganyaan...

With these successful tests, ISRO has moved a step closer to India's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD