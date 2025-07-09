India spared in Trump's latest tariff letters

22:50

The decision will provide relief to Indian exporters, as both countries are currently engaged in negotiations for a trade agreement.





The US has issued tariff letters to about 20 countries so far.





US President Donald Trump sent out tariff letters to six trading partners on Wednesday and pledged to announce import taxes on more countries later in the night.





The Trump administration, on Monday, sent the first tranche of letters to 14 countries detailing the tariffs that the US will impose on products from those countries entering American markets from August 1.





Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Lao, Serbia and Tunisia are among the countries that received letters signed by US President Donald Trump.





On Wednesday, Libya, Iraq, Algeria (30 per cent), Moldova, Brunei (25 per cent), and the Philippines (20 per cent) have received tariff letters so far. -- PTI

India, which is negotiating a trade pact with the US, has not figured in the list of countries that have been issued tariff letters by the Trump administration on Wednesday so far.