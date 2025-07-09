HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hotel brawl: Malaika plays 'Saif', appears in court to get warrant cancelled

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
19:36
Actor Malaika Arora
Actor Malaika Arora
A Mumbai court on Wednesday cancelled the bailable warrant issued against actor Malaika Arora, a prosecution witness in the 2012 hotel brawl case involving Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, after she appeared before it. 

She was, however, dropped as a witness after prosecution submitted the actor "was not supporting their case". 

The court had issued the warrant after Arora failed to appear before it in the case, where Khan is accused of assaulting an NRI businessman at a five-star hotel in Mumbai 13 years ago. 

The 51-year-old actor-model was a part of the group that had gone for dinner with Khan at the hotel when the alleged incident took place on February 22, 2012. 

The court had in April issued a bailable warrant against her for failing turn up for recording her testimony as a witness in the case. 

The actor on Wednesday appeared before chief judicial magistrate (Esplanade court) K S Zanwar. 

She then filed an application for cancellation of the warrant, which the court allowed. 

Khan and two others were arrested following a complaint filed by the businessman, Iqbal Mir Sharma. 

The trio was later released on bail. 

The 54-year-old Bollywood star was accompanied by his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karishma, Malaika, her sister Amrita Arora and some male friends at the time of the dinner. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Space regulator nod for Elon Musk's Starlink in India
LIVE! Space regulator nod for Elon Musk's Starlink in India

AI crash: Preliminary report this week; Boeing's help sought
AI crash: Preliminary report this week; Boeing's help sought

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release its preliminary report this week on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the deaths of at least 260 people. The investigation is ongoing, with...

2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj
2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu, Rajasthan. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

Vadodara bridge collapses, vehicles fall in river; 10 killed
Vadodara bridge collapses, vehicles fall in river; 10 killed

Eight persons were killed and five others rescued after several vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of a portion of a four-decade-old bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, police said.

India-origin Sabih Khan appointed new COO of Apple
India-origin Sabih Khan appointed new COO of Apple

Apple Inc has named India-origin Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a key move in its long-planned leadership transition.Khan, 58, who has been with Apple for 30 years and is currently the senior vice president...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD