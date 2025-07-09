Hindu bodies seek ban on non-Hindus in Kanwar Yatra

23:52

File image





Members of Bharat Sadhu Samaj and Hindu Raksha Sena, in a meeting here, made the request.





Earlier, senior Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri of the Juna Akhara wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding this matter.





After the meeting, Hindu Raksha Sena chief Mahamandaleshwar Swami Prabodhanand demanded that non-Hindus should be identified and be banned from carrying Kanwar on the Yatra route.





"The administration should also identify non-Hindus operating eateries along the route," he said.





Along with this, he also appealed to Shiva devotees not to carry 'kanwar' made by non-Hindus. -- PTI

A section of Hindu seers on Wednesday urged the Uttarakhand government to ban non-Hindus from participating in the Kanwar Yatra or running businesses along the route to "maintain religious sanctity."