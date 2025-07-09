HC takes note of lack of electric crematoriums for pets in Mumbai; seeks report from BMC

20:08

The high court had last month taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a news report that said the construction of a crematorium for animals at the Deonar slaughterhouse was delayed.





The bench was on Wednesday informed by advocate Oorja Dhond, appearing for the BMC, that while the Deonar facility is under construction, one crematorium was already functional at Mahalaxmi in south Mumbai.





She sought time to file an affidavit detailing the progress of the work to construct the crematorium at Deonar.





A facility was also available at suburban Malad, she added.





The bench then sought to know if the Malad crematorium was functional. It posted the hearing after two weeks, by which time the BMC will have to file its affidavit.





As per the news report, a natural gas-based crematorium for pets and stray animals at Malad in the western suburbs was set up in September 2023.





Thereafter, based on the response from animal lovers, the civic body decided to have a crematorium for animals at Deonar.





However, the crematorium work was delayed. -- PTI

