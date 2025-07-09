HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC takes note of lack of electric crematoriums for pets in Mumbai; seeks report from BMC

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
20:08
File image
File image
The Bombay high court on Wednesday raised concerns over the lack of electric crematoriums for pet animals in the city and sought the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's response over it. 

The high court had last month taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a news report that said the construction of a crematorium for animals at the Deonar slaughterhouse was delayed. 

The bench was on Wednesday informed by advocate Oorja Dhond, appearing for the BMC, that while the Deonar facility is under construction, one crematorium was already functional at Mahalaxmi in south Mumbai. 

She sought time to file an affidavit detailing the progress of the work to construct the crematorium at Deonar. 

A facility was also available at suburban Malad, she added. 

The bench then sought to know if the Malad crematorium was functional. It posted the hearing after two weeks, by which time the BMC will have to file its affidavit. 

As per the news report, a natural gas-based crematorium for pets and stray animals at Malad in the western suburbs was set up in September 2023. 

Thereafter, based on the response from animal lovers, the civic body decided to have a crematorium for animals at Deonar. 

However, the crematorium work was delayed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Space regulator nod for Elon Musk's Starlink in India
LIVE! Space regulator nod for Elon Musk's Starlink in India

AI crash: Preliminary report this week; Boeing's help sought
AI crash: Preliminary report this week; Boeing's help sought

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release its preliminary report this week on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the deaths of at least 260 people. The investigation is ongoing, with...

2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj
2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu, Rajasthan. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

Vadodara bridge collapses, vehicles fall in river; 10 killed
Vadodara bridge collapses, vehicles fall in river; 10 killed

Eight persons were killed and five others rescued after several vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of a portion of a four-decade-old bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, police said.

India-origin Sabih Khan appointed new COO of Apple
India-origin Sabih Khan appointed new COO of Apple

Apple Inc has named India-origin Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a key move in its long-planned leadership transition.Khan, 58, who has been with Apple for 30 years and is currently the senior vice president...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD