EV Sales Surged In June; Slow Start For e2Ws

However, despite the recent momentum, total electric two-wheeler (e-2W) sales for the first half of 2025 remains lower than the previous year due to a weak start. In contrast, the electric PV segment grew 43.5 per cent during the same period. In June, electric PV sales rose 79 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching 13,178 units, up from 7,323 units in June 2024. Tata Motors led the segment with 4,708 units, followed by MG Motor India, which sold 3,972 units and Mahindra & Mahindra sold 3,029 units.





Tata Motors EV sales in June were up 8.2 per cent compared to May, showing green shoots. But Y-o-Y, sales growth was flat at 2.4 per cent. Newer entrants like Hyundai also recorded notable growth, with sales rising 712 per cent to 512 units as it has started selling the electric Creta. However, on a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, Hyundai's EV sales fell by 15.5 per cent. In the e-2W segment, sales reached 105,355 units, a 31.6 per cent increase Y-o-Y, driven by robust performances from legacy and new-age original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). TVS Motor Company topped the charts with 25,300 units, closely followed by Bajaj Auto, selling 23,032 units and Ola Electric with 20,190 units. Notably, Ather Energy sold 14,526 units and Hero MotoCorp 7,668 units.





Both more than doubled sales compared to last year. It reflected growing consumer acceptance of e-mobility solutions. Ola's sales were down 45.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Market share fell from 46 per cent in June last year to around 20 per cent in June 2025. Despite the strong June showing, electric 2W sales for the first half of 2025 (January'"June) were down 31.5 per cent Y-o-Y, totalling 265,611 units compared to 387,782 in H1 of 2024.





The decline is attributed to policy-related uncertainty earlier in the year and the high base effect from last year's peak, driven by subsidy wind-downs. In contrast, the electric PV segment grew 43.5 per cent during the same period, with 70,306 units sold compared to 48,998 in H1 of 2024. CS Vigneshwar, president of Fada, said, "Electric mobility is gathering unprecedented momentum across all segments, underpinned by the PM eDrive scheme's mandate to make EVs more accessible and affordable."





-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

