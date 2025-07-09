HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CM rotation for Karnataka? DKS meets Priyanka

Wed, 09 July 2025
14:51
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence here on Wednesday, fuelling speculation about leadership change in the state. The meeting comes amid reports that Shivakumar has been pressing for the chief minister's post, based on an 'understanding' within the party that he would take over the role after two-and-a-half years of the current term. 

Shivakumar remained tight-lipped about the details of the discussion. "I visited the place," he merely said. 

The Karnataka Congress has been under scrutiny over reports of a rotational chief minister arrangement between Shivakumar and current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the party's victory in the 2023 Assembly elections. While both leaders have publicly denied any such formal agreement, speculation continues to persist within party circles. 

The Deputy CM, who played a crucial role in the Congress' return to power in Karnataka, has been considered a key contender for the chief minister's position. The meeting assumes significance as the Congress government in Karnataka approaches the halfway mark of its five-year term, with internal discussions about leadership roles expected to intensify in the coming months. PTI

