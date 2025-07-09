HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CM, Dy CM slam Sena MLA for slapping canteen worker

Wed, 09 July 2025
17:46
Maharashtra Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad slapped an employee at the MLAs' hostel canteen in Mumbai after being served stale food, drawing condemnation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as the opposition parties. 

As a video of the assault went viral and led to an outrage, CM Fadnavis said such a conduct does not behove anyone and sends out a wrong message about all legislators that they indulge in misuse of power. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, also termed his party leader's actions as "inappropriate". 

Gaikwad, the MLA from Buldhana, however, defended his conduct, saying he was compelled for the "Shiv Sena style" of response as his earlier complaints about the food's quality were not addressed, and asserted he does not regret his action. 

 A video of the incident, which took place on Tuesday night at the Akashvani MLA hostel, has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, Gaikwad is seen berating the canteen operator, refusing to pay the bill, and repeatedly slapping the staff member seated at the billing counter, causing him to fall down.

