Chipmaker Nvidia becomes first $4 tn company

Wed, 09 July 2025
22:01
Chipmaker Nvidia has made history by becoming the first public company to exceed $4 trillion in market value. 

This milestone was reached on Wednesday, with its shares climbing 2.5 percent, or $3.97, to over $164 each. 

This marks an extraordinary ascent from early 2023, when shares traded at roughly $14. 

As the leading beneficiary of the AI boom, Nvidia has rapidly grown to become Wall Street's largest company, outperforming giants like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Google. 

Its significant market capitalisation means its stock movements now heavily influence the S&P 500 and other major indexes, second only to Apple. 

Just two years ago, Nvidia's valuation was under $600 billion. 

TOP STORIES

Musk's Starlink gets nod to offer satellite internet in India
India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a license to Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country. The authorization is valid for five years and subject to regulatory provisions and clearances.

Air India plane crash preliminary report in 2 days: AAIB
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release its preliminary report this week on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the deaths of at least 260 people. The investigation is ongoing, with...

Vadodara bridge collapse: Woman loses husband, children
A woman's desperate pleas for help went unanswered as her husband and two children drowned after a bridge collapsed in Gujarat, India, claiming 10 lives.

One Step Closer To Gaganyaan...
With these successful tests, ISRO has moved a step closer to India's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

