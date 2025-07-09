Chipmaker Nvidia becomes first $4 tn company

22:01





This milestone was reached on Wednesday, with its shares climbing 2.5 percent, or $3.97, to over $164 each.





This marks an extraordinary ascent from early 2023, when shares traded at roughly $14.





As the leading beneficiary of the AI boom, Nvidia has rapidly grown to become Wall Street's largest company, outperforming giants like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Google.





Its significant market capitalisation means its stock movements now heavily influence the S&P 500 and other major indexes, second only to Apple.





Just two years ago, Nvidia's valuation was under $600 billion.

Chipmaker Nvidia has made history by becoming the first public company to exceed $4 trillion in market value.