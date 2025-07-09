HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chakka jam brings Bihar to a halt

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
10:03
image
The Chakka Jam began in Bihar on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, to protest against the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state.

The Chakka Jam affected normal life as thousands of leaders, workers, and supporters from the RJD, Congress, Left parties, and VIP took to the streets.

Reports from districts across the state say protestors have halted several long-route trains at different railway stations, blocked national highways, burned tyres, and blocked roads.

Protestors brought buffaloes with them on roads in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Samastipur districts.

A large number of protestors is expected to take to Patna's streets later in the day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav join the Chakka Jam in the state capital.

Rahul, Tejashwi, and CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya will march from the Income Tax roundabout to the State Election Commission office along with hundreds of supporters to protest the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar ahead of the assembly election.

Opposition leaders have stated that the Election Commission exercise will hit the poor, particularly those lacking documents.

Fear of removal of their names from the voting list haunts hundreds of thousands in Bihar who believe it will deprive them of voting in the assembly election later this year.

-- M I Khan in Patna

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chakka jam brings Bihar to a halt
LIVE! Chakka jam brings Bihar to a halt

BRICS set up to 'hurt us', 'degenerate' USD: Trump
BRICS set up to 'hurt us', 'degenerate' USD: Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that BRICS was established to "hurt" the US and "degenerate" the dollar as he warned that the member countries of the bloc would face a 10 per cent tariff.Trump made the remarks while talking to...

Why UP Expects 1.3 Bn Tourists This Year
Why UP Expects 1.3 Bn Tourists This Year

This would be a 100 per cent jump over 2024, when the state had logged tourist inflow of 650 million

Nationwide strike over labour reforms may hit key sectors
Nationwide strike over labour reforms may hit key sectors

Over 25 crore workers across India are set to strike against new labour codes and privatisation, potentially disrupting banking, postal, and other essential services.

Why Indians Are Doing 2 Jobs To Survive
Why Indians Are Doing 2 Jobs To Survive

Rising inflation and stagnant wages are forcing a number of salaried professionals to venture into the bike taxi service as part-time riders.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD