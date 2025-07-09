HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Both IAF pilots killed after Jaguar crashes in Rajasthan

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
16:09
Representational image
Representational image
Update: Two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed on Wednesday morning in a crash of a Jaguar trainer aircraft near Churu in Rajasthan. The IAF said a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident. 

"An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, today," it said in a brief statement. "Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported," it said. 

The IAF said it "deeply regrets" the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief. "A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.

Shortly after the crash, locals rushed to the site and found burning debris. Policemen from Rajaldesar and Ratangarh police station, fire brigade and ambulance also rushed to the spot, Circle Officer, Ratangarh, Anil Kumar said. The area has been cordoned off. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Both IAF pilots killed after Jaguar crashes in Rajasthan
LIVE! Both IAF pilots killed after Jaguar crashes in Rajasthan

Fadnavis censures Sena MLA's assault on canteen staffer
Fadnavis censures Sena MLA's assault on canteen staffer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the incident of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapping an employee of a canteen at the MLAs' hostel in Mumbai sends out a wrong message about all legislators that they indulge...

Vadodara bridge collapses, vehicles fall in river; 9 dead
Vadodara bridge collapses, vehicles fall in river; 9 dead

Eight persons were killed and five others rescued after several vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of a portion of a four-decade-old bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Speculation mounts after Shivakumar meets Priyanka
Speculation mounts after Shivakumar meets Priyanka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, fueling speculation about a leadership change in the state. The meeting occurs amid reports of Shivakumar pressing for the chief minister's...

Chakka Jam Hits Normal Life In Bihar
Chakka Jam Hits Normal Life In Bihar

Wednesday's joint protest march in Patna marked a significant moment, with Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, leading a unified demonstration...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD