Both IAF pilots killed after Jaguar crashes in Rajasthan

16:09

"An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, today," it said in a brief statement. "Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported," it said.





The IAF said it "deeply regrets" the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief. "A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.





Shortly after the crash, locals rushed to the site and found burning debris. Policemen from Rajaldesar and Ratangarh police station, fire brigade and ambulance also rushed to the spot, Circle Officer, Ratangarh, Anil Kumar said. The area has been cordoned off.

Update: Two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed on Wednesday morning in a crash of a Jaguar trainer aircraft near Churu in Rajasthan. The IAF said a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.