Asia's oldest elephant 'Vatsala' dies at Panna Tiger Reserve

The female elephant was brought to Narmadapuram from Kerala and later shifted to the Panna Tiger Reserve.





"Vatsala was considered to be Asia's oldest elephant. Her last rites were performed by officers and employees of the Panna Tiger Reserve," a statement said.





For years, Vatsala was centre of attraction for tourists and being the oldest, she led the entire group of elephants in the reserve.





When other female elephants gave birth to calves, she used to play the role of a grandmother, said the statement.





Vatsala sat down near Khairaiyaan drain in the Hinauta area of the reserve due to injuries in nails of her front legs. Forest department personnel made a lot of efforts to lift her, but the elephant died in the afternoon, it said.





Due to old age, Vatsala had lost her eyesight and was unable to walk long distances.





The statement said she was kept in Hinauta Elephant Camp and taken to Khairaiyaan drain every day for bathing and given porridge to eat. -- PTI

