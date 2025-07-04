The most followed musician on Spotify is...

16:08





American singer Swift, one of the biggest names in the pop music circuit, is in second place with 139.6 million followers and Britain's Sheeran, who came out with his India-set track "Sapphire" recently, is at number three with 121 million, according to the listing released by data tracking websites Chartmasters and Volt.fm this week.





The websites provide in-depth analysis of artists' commercial success, streaming data and overall popularity on Spotify. With 114 million followers, Billie Eilish is fourth on the list. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is at number five with 107.3 million followers. The top 10 also includes Ariana Grande (105.9 million), Eminem (101.7 million), Drake (99.7 million), Bad Bunny (97.3 million) and Justin Bieber (83.1 million). The other Indians who feature in the list are -- A R Rahman (14 with 65.6 million), Pritam (21 with 53.4 million), Neha Kakkar (25 with 48.5 million).

"Tum Hi Ho" singer Arijit Singh has edged past global pop stars Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to emerge the most followed artist on music streaming platform Spotify with 151 million followers.