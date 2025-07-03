HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
My journalistic experiment with Bal Thackeray never took off: Sharad Pawar

Thu, 03 July 2025
Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday recalled his "experiment' with journalism, sharing that he and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had once tried to launch a monthly magazine, but the venture did not succeed. 

The octogenarian leader was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Patrakar Parishad to honour journalists for their contribution to the field. 

"I have had some connection with journalism. Had our experiment succeeded, we might have probably been worthy of the honours of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Patrakar Parishad today," he said. 

"The late Balasaheb Thackeray, myself and a few friends had once started a magazine, each investing Rs 5,000. The idea was to launch it on the lines of the English Time magazine. We released our first issue, expecting it to be so popular that it would not be seen anywhere. And that issue has never been seen since," Pawar quipped. 

He said journalism in a democracy is incredibly challenging. 

"I hope that you will continue to make significant contributions to democracy by preserving journalistic values," he said, referring to the award winners. 

The 'Balshastri Jambhekar Lifetime Achievement Award' was conferred upon senior journalist Madhukar Bhave, while Bharat Jadhav was given the 'Special Honour'. -- PTI

