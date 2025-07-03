HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Forensic Science Institutes To Come Up In Chhattisgarh

Thu, 03 July 2025
15:02
Two premier forensic science institutes are set to come up in Chhattisgarh, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to expand the prestigious institutions to 26 locations across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the buildings of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) at Banjari village in Nava Raipur, the upcoming new capital city of Chhattisgarh.

Shah said the NFSU campus would be established at a cost of 145 crore and CFSL facility at 123 crore, with a total investment of 268 crore.

Graduating from NFSU, the home minister said, meant a guaranteed job, and the institution will contribute to the state's progress in the fields of education and employment.

A spokesperson of the Chhattisgarh government said an initial amount of 130 crore each has been sanctioned for the construction of buildings of both the institutes in the campus.

Shah said that since the establishment of NFSU, 16 campuses had been initiated in a very short time. Of it, seven are operational, while nine have been approved. Ten additional campuses have been proposed.

"Once these campuses are fully developed, India will produce 32,000 forensic experts every year in the coming years," Shah said.

-- R Krishnadas, Business Standard

