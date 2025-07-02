HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Very close to finalising trade deal with India: US

Wed, 02 July 2025
Share:
09:35
image
The United States is 'very close with India' on finalising a trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Tuesday.The 90-day pause on the Trump administration's plan to impose country-specific reciprocal tariffs ends on July 9. 

His comments came hours after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the two nations would 'very soon' conclude the agreement, and that US President Donald Trump would make an announcement regarding the finalisation of the pact.'I actually spoke to our secretary of commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India,' Leavitt said.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to the US, told Newsweek he was hopeful that the two nations would reach a 'successful conclusion' on the trade pact, but could not 'guarantee it'. He stressed the need for 'give and take' and the importance of both countries finding a 'meeting ground'. -- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 dozen shots fired at Iskcon temple in Utah
LIVE! 2 dozen shots fired at Iskcon temple in Utah

Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, fails to mention Pak
Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, fails to mention Pak

The Quad grouping has called for bringing the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice without any delay and urged UN member nations to extend cooperation for it.

Indian Detentions In US See A Surge
Indian Detentions In US See A Surge

Despite relatively smaller Indian populations in cities like Seattle and Buffalo, the proportion of Indian nationals detained in these locations remains disproportionately high.

Siddaramaiah Flags Vaccine-Heart Link
Siddaramaiah Flags Vaccine-Heart Link

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that the rushed approval and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine may be a contributing factor to cardiac arrest deaths, citing several international studies that recently suggested a...

How an IAF airstrip used in 3 wars was illegally sold in 1997
How an IAF airstrip used in 3 wars was illegally sold in 1997

This piece of land was part of 982 acres of land earlier acquired by the British government in 1939 for the use of the Royal Air Force during World War II.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD