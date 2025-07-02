HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Similipal tigress that created terror in 3 states 'pregnant', claims forest official

Wed, 02 July 2025
Share:
17:54
File image
File image
Tigress Zeenat, which escaped from Similipal National Park and roamed across Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, is now suspected to be pregnant, a senior forest department official said. 

Captured in Bankura district of West Bengal after a dramatic 23-day journey through three states, Zeenat was brought back to Similipal and kept in a soft enclosure from January 1, where she was observed for several weeks. 

"She was found fit and healthy during her stay in the enclosure. On April 17, Zeenat was released into the wild," the official said. 

According to the official, even during her enclosure stay, Zeenat had shown signs of estrus and responded to the presence of a wild melanistic male tiger, T12. 

"Zeenat, even during her stay in a large enclosure, showed signs of estrus towards a wild male tiger (T12). Taking this opportunity, the tigress was released from the enclosure. Mating with T12 was recorded on thermal cameras installed at Jamuna meadow in the second week of May," the official said. 

Since her release, Zeenat has been moving inside the core area of STR and hunting natural prey such as cheetal, sambar, and wild boar. 

"The tigress is being monitored 24 hours by tracking teams. Each team consists of 4 people. It is also being monitored using satellite-based GPS," he said. 

"She has stopped mating and has isolated herself -- both strong indicators of pregnancy. Given that the gestation period in tigers ranges from 105 to 120 days, we expect Zeenat to give birth by August or early September," the official said. 

Zeenat was brought to Similipal from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra as part of tiger supplementation project. 

She escaped from STR on December 7 and roamed around three states before being captured in West Bengal's Bankura after 23 days. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test UPDATES: 100 comes up for India
2nd Test UPDATES: 100 comes up for India

LIVE! Maha principal threatened over hijab curbs; 6 booked
LIVE! Maha principal threatened over hijab curbs; 6 booked

SBI slams Anil Ambani. says RCom loan a/c is 'fraud'
SBI slams Anil Ambani. says RCom loan a/c is 'fraud'

State Bank of India has decided to classify the loan account of beleaguered telecom firm Reliance Communications as "fraud" and to report the name of its erstwhile director -- Anil Ambani to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to...

Tiger killings shock Ranthambore, 225 bones seized
Tiger killings shock Ranthambore, 225 bones seized

The development follows a joint operation by Madhya Pradesh's State Tiger Strike Force, Rajasthan forest department, and Sawai Madhopur-based NGO Tiger Watch last month that led to the arrest of six poachers, including three from Rajasthan.

Congress backs Uddhav, Sharad; distances from Raj buzz
Congress backs Uddhav, Sharad; distances from Raj buzz

Chavan, however, made it clear that if the NCP merger happens and if that party goes with the National Democratic Alliance, it would become difficult for the Congress to continue the alliance with them in Maharashtra.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD