Honeymoon murder: 3 accused remanded to judicial custody

The three were arrested from Madhya Pradesh on the charge of concealing evidence in the murder.





On June 26, they had been remanded to police custody for six days.





On Wednesday, property dealer Silome James was granted 14 days of judicial custody while flat owner Lokendra Tomar and guard Balla Ahirwar were forwarded to jail for seven days, assistant public prosecutor Tushar Chanda said.





They faced charges related to obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence at a flat in Indore where Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, both arrested in the case, had stayed after the crime committed by three hitmen.





A special investigation team of the Meghalaya police had arrested property dealer Silome James who had leased out the flat to Vishal, one of the three arrested hitmen, where he let Sonam and Raj stay.





The jewellery and other items she took with her after the crime were also taken to that flat.





Sonam, Raj and his friends Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi were arrested earlier in the murder case. -- PTI

