HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Honeymoon murder: 3 accused remanded to judicial custody

Wed, 02 July 2025
Share:
23:53
Sonam Raghuvanshi/ANI Photo
Sonam Raghuvanshi/ANI Photo
A Meghalaya court on Wednesday remanded three persons to judicial custody in connection with the murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in the northeastern state in May. 

The three were arrested from Madhya Pradesh on the charge of concealing evidence in the murder. 

On June 26, they had been remanded to police custody for six days. 

On Wednesday, property dealer Silome James was granted 14 days of judicial custody while flat owner Lokendra Tomar and guard Balla Ahirwar were forwarded to jail for seven days, assistant public prosecutor Tushar Chanda said. 

They faced charges related to obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence at a flat in Indore where Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, both arrested in the case, had stayed after the crime committed by three hitmen. 

A special investigation team of the Meghalaya police had arrested property dealer Silome James who had leased out the flat to Vishal, one of the three arrested hitmen, where he let Sonam and Raj stay. 

The jewellery and other items she took with her after the crime were also taken to that flat. 

Sonam, Raj and his friends Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi were arrested earlier in the murder case. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Encounter underway in J-K's Kishtwar during search op
LIVE! Encounter underway in J-K's Kishtwar during search op

PIX: Gill, Jaiswal help India share spoils on Day 1
PIX: Gill, Jaiswal help India share spoils on Day 1

Gill second successive ton as skipper takes India to 310 for 5

India-US trade deal: Hectic parleys on in Washington
India-US trade deal: Hectic parleys on in Washington

Hectic parleys are underway between officials of India and the US in Washington on the proposed interim trade agreement between the two countries, an official said on Wednesday.

Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex
Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex

Advocate Raju Ganguly, who appeared for Mishra in court, maintained that the suspect did not perpetrate any torture on the victim and referred to the presence of "love bites" on his client's body in support of his claim.

Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom
Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the woman noticed a suspicious reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle while using the washroom.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD