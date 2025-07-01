Why Siddaramaiah said, 'Yes, I am lucky'

19:49

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he was lucky and hence he holds the post.





Reacting to Aland Congress MLA B R Patil's statement, Siddaramaiah told reporters, "Yes, I am lucky. That's why I became the Chief Minister."





Patil, who is upset with the Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, said on Tuesday that Siddaramaiah is lucky.





"I was among the eight MLAs who quit the Janata Dal-Secular and joined the Congress. A few are MLAs, and some others have become ministers. Lucky among us was Siddaramaiah as he became the Chief Minister," Patil told reporters.





He also said that he had a 45-minute discussion with Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in charge of the Karnataka state unit of the Congress party.





Patil, a ruling Congress MLA, had recently alleged that there was corruption in the allotment of houses for the poor in his constituency, Aland.





Minister Khan rubbished the allegation and said the allotment is being done transparently.





Soon after Patil's statement, two more Congress MLAs, Raju Kage and Belur Gopala Krishna, too, vented their anger against their own government. To contain the dissent in the party, Surjewala is in Bengaluru and is speaking to the MLAs to understand the problems faced by them. -- PTI