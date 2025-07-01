Why Siddaramaiah said, 'Yes, I am lucky'

Karnataka Chief
Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he was lucky and hence he holds
the post.
Reacting to Aland Congress MLA B R Patil's statement,
Siddaramaiah told reporters, "Yes, I am lucky. That's why I became the
Chief Minister."
Patil, who is upset with the Housing Minister B Z
Zameer Ahmed Khan, said on Tuesday that Siddaramaiah is lucky.
"I was
among the eight MLAs who quit the Janata Dal-Secular and joined the Congress. A few are
MLAs, and some others have become ministers. Lucky among us was
Siddaramaiah as he became the Chief Minister," Patil told reporters.
He
also said that he had a 45-minute discussion with Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in charge of the Karnataka
state unit of the Congress party.
Patil, a ruling Congress MLA, had
recently alleged that there was corruption in the allotment of houses
for the poor in his constituency, Aland.
Minister Khan rubbished the
allegation and said the allotment is being done transparently.
Soon
after Patil's statement, two more Congress MLAs, Raju Kage and Belur
Gopala Krishna, too, vented their anger against their own government.
To contain the dissent in the party, Surjewala is in Bengaluru and is
speaking to the MLAs to understand the problems faced by them. -- PTI