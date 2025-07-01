HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why Siddaramaiah said, 'Yes, I am lucky'

Tue, 01 July 2025
19:49
image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he was lucky and hence he holds the post.

Reacting to Aland Congress MLA B R Patil's statement, Siddaramaiah told reporters, "Yes, I am lucky. That's why I became the Chief Minister."

Patil, who is upset with the Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, said on Tuesday that Siddaramaiah is lucky.

"I was among the eight MLAs who quit the Janata Dal-Secular and joined the Congress. A few are MLAs, and some others have become ministers. Lucky among us was Siddaramaiah as he became the Chief Minister," Patil told reporters.

He also said that he had a 45-minute discussion with Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in charge of the Karnataka state unit of the Congress party.

Patil, a ruling Congress MLA, had recently alleged that there was corruption in the allotment of houses for the poor in his constituency, Aland.

Minister Khan rubbished the allegation and said the allotment is being done transparently.

Soon after Patil's statement, two more Congress MLAs, Raju Kage and Belur Gopala Krishna, too, vented their anger against their own government. To contain the dissent in the party, Surjewala is in Bengaluru and is speaking to the MLAs to understand the problems faced by them.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 14 million lives at risk as US slashes health aid
LIVE! 14 million lives at risk as US slashes health aid

Nail scratch marks found on Kolkata rape accused's body
Nail scratch marks found on Kolkata rape accused's body

Doctors found scratch marks on the body of Monojit Mishra, the arrested prime accused in the gang rape of a student at a Kolkata law college, a well-placed police source said on Tuesday.

DKS cracks whip on CM buzz, tells MLAs to keep mum
DKS cracks whip on CM buzz, tells MLAs to keep mum

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said there is no discussion on leadership change and stressed on strengthening the hands of CM Siddaramaiah and the party's government in the state.

Shuks leads pivotal muscle-loss study aboard ISS
Shuks leads pivotal muscle-loss study aboard ISS

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut at the International Space Station (ISS), conducted a critical biomedical experiment aboard the ISS on flight day 6 of the Axiom 4 Mission, focusing on how microgravity...

How an IAF airstrip used in 3 wars illegally sold in1997
How an IAF airstrip used in 3 wars illegally sold in1997

This piece of land was part of 982 acres of land earlier acquired by the British government in 1939 for the use of the Royal Air Force during World War II.

