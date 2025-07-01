Uttarakhand: 7 Nihang pilgrims held after violence clash near Jyotirmath

00:59

The accused also attacked a police officer with sharp weapons while he was trying to intervene, injuring him, they added.





Nihang Sikhs, who had come to visit Hemkund Sahib near Jyotirmath, had an argument with a local businessman over moving a scooter.





The argument escalated, and the Nihangs allegedly attempted to attack the businessman with swords.





However, the businessman narrowly escaped. By the time police reached the spot, the accused had fled.





They were, however, stopped near the police station gate.





Meanwhile, a large number of local businessmen also gathered at the police station.





The situation worsened when it was found that the Nihang pilgrims were carrying several sharp weapons, including kulhars, large double-edged swords, knives, and axes apart from the swords and kirpans they traditionally carry as part of their religious beliefs. -- PTI

The police on Monday arrested seven pilgrims after a violent clash between Nihangs and a local businessman near Uttarakhand's Jyotirmath, officials said.