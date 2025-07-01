HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
U'khand: Food licence display must on Kanwar route

Tue, 01 July 2025
File image
The Uttarakhand government has made it mandatory for eataries on the Kanwar Yatra route in the state to prominently display their food licenses or registration certificates at their business establishments. 

Owners of hotels, dhabas, eateries on carts and stalls along the pilgrimage route will have to display a clean copy of their license or registration certificate at a prominent place in his establishment so that consumers can easily see it, health secretary and commissioner food safety and drug administration R Rajesh Kumar said. 

Small traders and cart-stall owners will also have to keep and display their registration certificates with them. 

'Food Safety Display Board' should also be installed in hotels, eateries, dhabas and restaurants at a clearly visible place, so that the customer can know who is responsible for the quality of food. 

Action will be taken against businessmen who do not follow these instructions under Section 55 of the Food Safety Act 2006, in which a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh can be imposed, the official said. 

All officials concerned should ensure that these orders are strictly followed, Kumar said. -- PTI

