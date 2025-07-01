Trump hints at probe into subsidies given to Musk

17:03

The bromance that went bust





Trump said that Musk may receive more subsidies than any human being in history and that cutting these subsidies could save taxpayers billions of dollars.





In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one."





He further claimed that Musk, despite endorsing him, has benefited significantly from federal subsidies. "Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE." Trump concluded his post with a pointed remark, suggesting an investigation into the matter. "Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!"

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reiterated his opposition to electric vehicle (EV) mandates, criticising government subsidies for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and questioning the broader push for EV adoption in the United States.