HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump hints at probe into subsidies given to Musk

Tue, 01 July 2025
Share:
17:03
The bromance that went bust
The bromance that went bust
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reiterated his opposition to electric vehicle (EV) mandates, criticising government subsidies for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and questioning the broader push for EV adoption in the United States. 

Trump said that Musk may receive more subsidies than any human being in history and that cutting these subsidies could save taxpayers billions of dollars. 

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one."

He further claimed that Musk, despite endorsing him, has benefited significantly from federal subsidies. "Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE." Trump concluded his post with a pointed remark, suggesting an investigation into the matter. "Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!"

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump hints at probe into subsidies given to Musk
LIVE! Trump hints at probe into subsidies given to Musk

'RCB responsible for stampede outside Chinnaswamy'
'RCB responsible for stampede outside Chinnaswamy'

Nearly 2.5 lakh fans thronged the area near the stadium after RCB announced a victory parade and a fan engagement programme at the stadium to celebrate the team's maiden IPL triumph.

WB gangrape: College had hired accused 45 days before crime
WB gangrape: College had hired accused 45 days before crime

Mishra vanished from police radar at that time before resurfacing in 2017 when he took readmission to the college from where he passed out in 2022.

Bihar's Revision Of Voters List: What's Cooking?
Bihar's Revision Of Voters List: What's Cooking?

'The Election Commission is conducting the National Register of Citizens in Bihar through the backdoor.'

Saying 'I love you' is only a feeling, not sexual intent: HC
Saying 'I love you' is only a feeling, not sexual intent: HC

Any sexual act includes inappropriate touching, forcible disrobing, indecent gestures or remarks made with an intent to insult the modesty of a woman, a bench of Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke said in the order passed on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD