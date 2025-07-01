HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets close higher on buying in Reliance, HDFC Bank

Tue, 01 July 2025
Share:
17:06
image
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in a range-bound trade on Tuesday, helped by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 90.83 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 83,697.29 with 13 of its constituents closing higher and 17 in the red. During the day, it rallied 267.83 points or 0.32 per cent to 83,874.29. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 24.75 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 25,541.80. Among Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics was the lead gainer, rising by 2.51 per cent after the company announced securing orders worth Rs 528 crore. 

Reliance Industries advanced 1.84 per cent as analysts expressed optimism over the launch of a solar manufacturing facility. Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were also among the major gainers. Axis Bank, Trent, Eternal and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump hints at probe into subsidies given to Musk
LIVE! Trump hints at probe into subsidies given to Musk

'RCB responsible for stampede outside Chinnaswamy'
'RCB responsible for stampede outside Chinnaswamy'

Nearly 2.5 lakh fans thronged the area near the stadium after RCB announced a victory parade and a fan engagement programme at the stadium to celebrate the team's maiden IPL triumph.

WB gangrape: College had hired accused 45 days before crime
WB gangrape: College had hired accused 45 days before crime

Mishra vanished from police radar at that time before resurfacing in 2017 when he took readmission to the college from where he passed out in 2022.

Bihar's Revision Of Voters List: What's Cooking?
Bihar's Revision Of Voters List: What's Cooking?

'The Election Commission is conducting the National Register of Citizens in Bihar through the backdoor.'

Saying 'I love you' is only a feeling, not sexual intent: HC
Saying 'I love you' is only a feeling, not sexual intent: HC

Any sexual act includes inappropriate touching, forcible disrobing, indecent gestures or remarks made with an intent to insult the modesty of a woman, a bench of Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke said in the order passed on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD