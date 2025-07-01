Stock markets close higher on buying in Reliance, HDFC Bank

17:06





The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 90.83 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 83,697.29 with 13 of its constituents closing higher and 17 in the red. During the day, it rallied 267.83 points or 0.32 per cent to 83,874.29. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 24.75 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 25,541.80. Among Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics was the lead gainer, rising by 2.51 per cent after the company announced securing orders worth Rs 528 crore.





Reliance Industries advanced 1.84 per cent as analysts expressed optimism over the launch of a solar manufacturing facility. Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were also among the major gainers. Axis Bank, Trent, Eternal and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in a range-bound trade on Tuesday, helped by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.