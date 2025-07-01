HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shooting for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' begins

Tue, 01 July 2025
Share:
11:37
image
The makers have started the production work on "Devil Wears Prada 2", Disney's sequel to the 2006 hit film starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. Also featuring Stanley Tucci in the lead role, "The Devil Wears Prada" was adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. 

The sequel is slated to hit the big screen on May 1, 2026, but there has been no official confirmation about the cast members in the film. The 20th Century Studios shared the news with a post on its Instagram handle on Monday evening. It was re-shared by Hathaway and Tucci on their respective handles. 

'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. Now in production," read the caption of the post. Directed by David Frankel, the story of "Devil Wears Prada" followed Andy (Hathaway), a young graduate, hired to be an assistant of one of the biggest magazine editors in the New York. 

However, things turn upside down for her after meeting her boss (Streep), who has demanding schedule and does not take no for an answer. Last year, there were reports of Streep and Blunt returning for the sequel. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump: Musk may have to close shop go back home
LIVE! Trump: Musk may have to close shop go back home

We are not going to fall for...: Jaishankar's message to Pak
We are not going to fall for...: Jaishankar's message to Pak

Jaishankar said that the Pahalgam attack "was an act of economic warfare. It was meant to destroy tourism in Kashmir, which was the mainstay of the economy. It was also meant to provoke religious violence because people were asked to...

AI 171 Crash: Fear Lingers Among Pilots
AI 171 Crash: Fear Lingers Among Pilots

'This (crash) is one of those times where there is no concrete explanation yet for what happened. I think that adds to my parents' worry.'

BSF jawan's wife raped by her 2 brothers-in-law in UP
BSF jawan's wife raped by her 2 brothers-in-law in UP

The complainant told the police that after she got married, she lived in a separate house with her mother-in-law, outside her village. Her husband was in BSF, so he would often be on duty.

'Human Error Keeps Dreamliner Reputation Intact'
'Human Error Keeps Dreamliner Reputation Intact'

'Earlier, the NTSB was actively flagging technical issues with Boeing. But now, the narrative is shifting toward 'human error'.''That term is often misunderstood -- it could mean pilots, engineers, refueling staff -- anyone.''But this...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD