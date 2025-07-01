HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'PM running away from Manipur, Trump's trade claims'

Tue, 01 July 2025
Share:
12:25
image
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit abroad, the Congress on Tuesday said the "frequent flier PM" is off on a five-nation "jaunt" and alleged that he is running away from four issues, including the Manipur situation and US President Donald Trump's claims about bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also alleged that the prime minister is running away from the "revelations by defence officials that India suffered reverses in the first two days of Operation Sindoor because of the PM's decisions". Prime Minister Modi will embark on a five-nation tour beginning July 2 to participate in the BRICS Summit in Brazil and expand India's ties with several key nations of the Global South. 

"When the going gets tough, the self-styled toughs get going. The Super Premium Frequent Flier PM is off on a 5-nation, 8-day jaunt," Ramesh said in a post on X. He is running away from at least four issues that are agitating the nation, Ramesh said. Ramesh alleged that the PM is running away from Manipur, "which he has not visited ever since the double engine in the state got derailed and ever since normal life in the state has got totally destroyed". 

The Congress leader claimed that PM Modi is also running away from revelations by defence officials that India suffered reverses in the first two days of Operation Sindoor "because of the PM's decisions". His remarks were an apparent reference to the reported comments of India's defence attache to Indonesia. 

However, the Indian embassy in Indonesia, in a post on X on Sunday, had said that the defence attache's remarks have been "quoted out of context and the media reports are a misrepresentation of the intention and thrust of the presentation made by the speaker". 

Ramesh also claimed that the PM is running away from the continued claims by President Trump that he effected a ceasefire between India and Pakistan using the trade deal as a carrot and stick. He further alleged that the PM is running away from "the continued failure to bring the Pahalgam terrorists to justice even after 70 days". "The failure is all the more glaring given they may have been earlier involved in terror attacks in Poonch (Dec 2023) and Gagangir & Gulmarg (Oct 2024)," Ramesh said. 

The Congress has been taking swipes at the PM ahead of his foreign visits often asking why he is not visiting violence-hit Manipur. Besides Brazil, Modi will visit Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia during the eight-day trip, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rape accused got inhaler for Kolkata victim, then raped her
LIVE! Rape accused got inhaler for Kolkata victim, then raped her

Cloudburst, floods, landslides: Monsoon fury in Himachal
Cloudburst, floods, landslides: Monsoon fury in Himachal

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20 to date, rain-related incidents have claimed 23 lives in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

AI 171 Crash: Fear Lingers Among Pilots
AI 171 Crash: Fear Lingers Among Pilots

'This (crash) is one of those times where there is no concrete explanation yet for what happened. I think that adds to my parents' worry.'

We are not going to fall for...: Jaishankar's message to Pak
We are not going to fall for...: Jaishankar's message to Pak

Jaishankar said that the Pahalgam attack "was an act of economic warfare. It was meant to destroy tourism in Kashmir, which was the mainstay of the economy. It was also meant to provoke religious violence because people were asked to...

'Human Error Keeps Dreamliner Reputation Intact'
'Human Error Keeps Dreamliner Reputation Intact'

'Earlier, the NTSB was actively flagging technical issues with Boeing. But now, the narrative is shifting toward 'human error'.''That term is often misunderstood -- it could mean pilots, engineers, refueling staff -- anyone.''But this...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD