NCW seeks police report on dowry harassment death in 72hrs

The Commission demanded urgent action and accountability from the authorities. NCW Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu, asking for a prompt and fair investigation under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.





In an official statement, the Commission said, "Such incidents are a grave violation of women's rights and demand urgent, exemplary action." The NCW also directed the Tamil Nadu Police to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within 72 hours. Further investigation into the incident is underway. -- ANI

