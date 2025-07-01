HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NCW seeks police report on dowry harassment death in 72hrs

Tue, 01 July 2025
Share:
11:20
image
The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the suicide of a newly-wed woman in Tamil Nadu, allegedly due to dowry harassment. 

The Commission demanded urgent action and accountability from the authorities. NCW Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu, asking for a prompt and fair investigation under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

In an official statement, the Commission said, "Such incidents are a grave violation of women's rights and demand urgent, exemplary action." The NCW also directed the Tamil Nadu Police to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within 72 hours. Further investigation into the incident is underway. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump: Musk may have to close shop go back home
LIVE! Trump: Musk may have to close shop go back home

We are not going to fall for...: Jaishankar's message to Pak
We are not going to fall for...: Jaishankar's message to Pak

Jaishankar said that the Pahalgam attack "was an act of economic warfare. It was meant to destroy tourism in Kashmir, which was the mainstay of the economy. It was also meant to provoke religious violence because people were asked to...

AI 171 Crash: Fear Lingers Among Pilots
AI 171 Crash: Fear Lingers Among Pilots

'This (crash) is one of those times where there is no concrete explanation yet for what happened. I think that adds to my parents' worry.'

BSF jawan's wife raped by her 2 brothers-in-law in UP
BSF jawan's wife raped by her 2 brothers-in-law in UP

The complainant told the police that after she got married, she lived in a separate house with her mother-in-law, outside her village. Her husband was in BSF, so he would often be on duty.

'Human Error Keeps Dreamliner Reputation Intact'
'Human Error Keeps Dreamliner Reputation Intact'

'Earlier, the NTSB was actively flagging technical issues with Boeing. But now, the narrative is shifting toward 'human error'.''That term is often misunderstood -- it could mean pilots, engineers, refueling staff -- anyone.''But this...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD