Modi, Nitish share space in Patna

14:02

Colourful posters of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have appeared at the ruling JD-U's offices in Patna. The messaging from the posters message is clear: Nitish and Modi are together and there is unity between the JD-U and the BJP.





This is probably the first time such posters have appeared on a wall inside and outside the JD-U headquarters, at the busy Birchand Patel Marg in Patna, since 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led BJP came to power at the centre.





These posters also highlighted achievements of the NDA government in Bihar led by Nitish Kumar. A poster read, 'Mahilaon ki Jay Jaykar, Lag Rahe Udyog Mil Raha Rojgar. Naukri Rojgar Khushhal Bihar, Phir se NDA sarkar'.





Ahead of the Bihar polls, probably around October this year, JD-U leaders have been projecting Nitish Kumar as the next chief minister if NDA returns to power, but top BJP leaders including Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are silent on the issue.





Their hesitation not to name Nitish Kumar as the CM face is giving strength to rumours that BJP will queer the pitch after the polls.





While both Modi and Shah have repeatedly stated that the NDA will contest the elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership, they have so far avoided explicitly naming him for the top post.





On the other hand, the opposition Mahagathbandhan of the RJD, Congress, and the Left parties have declared Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial candidate.





MI Khan in Patna for Rediff.