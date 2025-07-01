Meta To Use Sebi's Filter To Weed Out Unregulated Advisors

09:53





In March earlier this year, Sebi had directed all intermediaries to register with platform providers such as Google and Meta for publishing advertisements. This was being done to curb investment frauds on social media platforms. The US giant has also been asking advertisers running these advertisements in India to verify the person or organisation benefiting from and paying for these ads, along with the Sebi registration information.





This will be applicable for global campaigns targeted to Indian users. Verification is expected to be available to 100 per cent of all eligible advertisers globally by July 28, 2025.





The compliance will be enforced from July 31, 2025. 'Meta will begin rolling out the verification process on June 26. Verification is expected to be available to 100 per cent of all eligible advertisers globally by July 28, 2025,' said the company in a blog.





In the verification process, advertisers and payers will need to mention name and Sebi registration number (if applicable). Meta said that this verification information will be displayed publicly on the ads when they are running and for up to seven years in Meta's Ad Library. Intermediaries such as mutual funds, investment advisers, stock brokers, and research analysts will have to register with these social media platform providers (SSPMs) using their email ids and mobile numbers used on the Sebi intermediary portal. -- Business Standard

