Maha min Gogawale apologises to colleague Nitesh

Tue, 01 July 2025
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane
Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale has expressed regret to his cabinet colleague and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for the remarks on the latter's father and former Union minister Narayan Rane, sources said on Monday. 

On Saturday, Gogawale claimed Narayan Rane, a BJP MP and former chief minister, did not rise to his current position easily, as he faced several criminal cases, served time in jail, and indulged in fights and even "murder". 

Gogawale, who sat next to Nitesh Rane during the cabinet meeting on Sunday, expressed regret over the remarks and claimed he was only speaking in the flow. 

The Shiv Sena minister is said to have told Nitesh Rane there was no ill-intention behind his remarks and that he was only praising Narayan Rane for the efforts he took for the organisation, sources added. 

Nitesh too is learnt to have ignored the remarks made about Rane, they said. -- PTI

