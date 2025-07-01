HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Karnataka writes to DCGI seeking probe into 'unfair clinical trials' at HCG

Tue, 01 July 2025
22:06
Karnataka government has written to the Drug Controller General of India demanding an investigation into the alleged unfair clinical trials being conducted at the Bengaluru-headquartered Health care Global Enterprises Limited. 

The move came following allegations levelled by Justice P Krishna Bhat (Retd), former chairperson of Institutional ethics committee of HCG. 

"Serious concerns have been raised over the patient's safety, regulatory compliance and institutional integrity at HCG regarding the conduct of various clinical trials, including unchecked conflict of interest and patient enrollment. These concerns have been red flagged by none other than the chairperson of the institutional ethics committee who has subsequently resigned," Sivakumar K B, commissioner, health and family welfare service stated in his letter dated June 30. 

According to him, these lapses, if proven will undermine the strict ethical principles laid down by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), department of health research, Indian Council of Medical Research, and global regulatory bodies like WHO, which mandate the highest standards of patient safety and ethical conduct in clinical trials. 

"Since the matter is of serious concern, I request you (DCGI) to order for an investigation into the allegations into the unfair clinical trials being conducted at Bengaluru's HCG," he stated. 

Meanwhile, terming it as a matter of serious concern, Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the state government has asked the DCGI to look into the issue and investigate the matter. -- PTI

