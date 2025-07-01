HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani wins Democratic mayoral nomination in NYC

Tue, 01 July 2025
22:48
Zohran Mamdani gestures as he speaks during a watch party for New York City mayor primary election
In a significant upset, Indian-origin politician Zohran Mamdani has officially won the Democratic mayoral primary for New York City, as confirmed by a new vote count on Tuesday. 

This win cements his stunning defeat of former Governor Andrew Cuomo and positions him as the Democratic candidate for the upcoming general election. 

Mamdani's win was largely anticipated, as he had established a commanding lead after the polls closed a week prior. 

While he initially fell short of the 50 percent threshold needed for an outright win in the first round of voting, securing approximately 39 percent of the first-choice votes compared to Cuomo's 39 percent and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams' 13 percent, the ranked-choice system allowed for the redistribution of votes from eliminated candidates. 

This process ultimately led to Mamdani securing 56 percent of the final vote, beating Cuomo by a margin of 12 percentage points. 

